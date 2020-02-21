Good Time To Visit Sunderland – Bristol Rovers Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol Rovers manager Ben Garner believes it is a good time for the Pirates to visit Sunderland, having received a confidence boost from their win against Blackpool last weekend.



There was a huge sigh of relief in Bristol Rovers' Memorial Stadium when Josh Ginnelly's 84th-minute winner against Blackpool brought the League One side's 11-game winless run to an end.













While the victory gave Garner and co some much-needed confidence, a trip to the Stadium of Light means that they had little time to relax before getting back to work.



Sunderland, with their eyes set on earning their way back into the Championship and on a three-game winning streak, are awaiting the Pirates, but Garner feels it is a good time for his side to take on the Black Cats.





While Bristol Rovers will be facing off against what Garner feels are a Premier League side, the Englishman is positive ahead of the trip as they go into the game on the back of a win and a week's training.







"Yes, I think so [it is a good time to visit Sunderland]", Garner told BRFC TV.



"I think it [win against Blackpool] has given us a boost and confidence, we got a full week of training to prepare, so it's good.





"It's a fantastic stadium. Really, it is a Premier League club playing in League One, so it is a great occasion for the players and we go there fully motivated and looking forward to the game."



The Pirates currently sit 13th in the table with 42 points, while Sunderland are placed fifth, just three points behind top spot.

