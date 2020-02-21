Got To Take Your Hat Off To Adam Armstrong – Former Newcastle Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United star Steve Howey has lauded ex-Magpies striker Adam Armstrong for prioritising his career ahead of his love for the club and has suggested the Tyneside outfit were premature in letting him leave.



In the summer of 2018, a 21-year-old Armstrong left his childhood club Newcastle to join Championship side Blackburn Rovers for a fee just short of £2m.













When he waved goodbye to St. James Park he had goalless 21 appearances to his name, but down the line, the striker has turned things around, spearheading the attack for a Blackburn side who are mounting a strong push for a playoff spot in the Championship.



Now, as Newcastle, along with league rivals Crystal Palace, are linked with a move for the 23-year-old, ex-Magpies defender Howey has suggested that the Tyneside outfit were premature letting him leave.





The 48-year-old went to tip his hat to Armstrong, who he feels showed the grit to leave the club he supports in search of playing time.







"Possibly [Newcastle were premature in letting him go]. I think he was always kind of on the edge of getting in", Howey said on BBC Newcastle's podcast.



"I think the lad, in the end, was kind of frustrated with his lack of opportunities.





"I think you have got to take your hat off to him because, in the end, whilst he absolutely loved Newcastle, supported Newcastle, he wanted to play football and I think sometimes you have to bite the bullet and move away and forge your own career.



"I think he has done that at Blackburn. Some of the goals, they are not just tap-ins, there are some belter goals in there.



"It seems quite ironic, really, the fact that he is in scintillating form at the moment and the biggest thing and the biggest problem that Newcastle have is the fact that they haven't got a player that is going to score goals.



"So look, he is doing fantastic for Blackburn. If he gets a move to a Premier League club, you have got to say it – absolutely well done."



Armstrong has scored nine goals and provided six assists from his 33 Championship appearances for Blackburn so far this term.

