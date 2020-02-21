He’s Big, He Can Cover The Ground – Former Leeds Star Wary of Reading Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has picked out Ovie Ejaria as a player the Whites must be wary of when they entertain Reading this weekend.



Following a week's break, promotion contenders Leeds will return to Championship action against Mark Bowen's Reading at Elland Road on Saturday.













The Whites had to fight until the end to get the win at the Royal's Madejski stadium earlier this season and ex-Leeds defender Parker excepts a similar challenge at Elland Road as the visitors have experienced players in their ranks.



While he wants the Peacocks to be wary of the threats posed by Reading as a whole, Liverpool loanee Ejaria, along with John Swift, is one player the 32-year-old has warned Marcelo Bielsa and co about.





Parker recalled being impressed by the 22-year-old when Leeds visited Reading earlier this term and explained how Ejaria can cover the whole of the pitch.







"Swift has been an excellent player so far for them this season", Parker said on LUTV.



"Ejaria, as well, the guy who has been at Liverpool for part of his career, I thought he was really good actually down at the Madejski.





"He played out wide on the left last game out, he might drift in-field.



"He is a big tall, rangey kind of guy, but he can cover the ground quite well, but there are plenty of names [in the Reading team], plenty of Championship experience."



Ejaria has scored three goals and provided four assists from his 29 league appearances for Reading so far in the current campaign.

