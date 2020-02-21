He’s Got Incredible Spirit, Didn’t Even Go Home – Jose Mourinho On Tottenham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has lavished praise on Erik Lamela and his attitude amidst his injury problems this season.



Lamela has again been struggling with injuries this year and Mourinho revealed this week that he had no training sessions with the squad before he played against RB Leipzig.













The Tottenham boss confirmed that the midfielder is not training with the squad again and he is being given time to recover after featuring in the Champions League in midweek.



Mourinho is delighted with the player’s attitude and revealed the amount of hard work he has been putting in behind the scenes.





Lamela is set to be in the squad when Tottenham take on Chelsea on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.







The Tottenham manager said in a press conference: “Not training with the squad, being protected to be in conditions to give us some time in the next time.



“A player I like very, very much, I’ve always liked, but a difficult season for him, lots of injuries and problems.





“An incredible spirit to recover, work and didn’t even go home to Argentina in days off. Stayed here working hard, trying to give us what he gave in last game after no training, no conditions.



“Tomorrow will be the same, he’ll be here to help.”



With Tottenham’s squad stretched due to injuries up front, Mourinho will hope Lamela’s body holds up for the rest of the season.



Tottenham are just a point behind fourth-place Chelsea in the league table, meaning this weekend's encounter could be crucial to determining the club's top four fortunes.

