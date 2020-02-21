Hope This Is An Advantage Against Celtic – Kilmarnock Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer is hopeful that Celtic playing a Europa League game on Thursday will be of advantage to Killie when they visit Parkhead on Sunday.



Seventh-placed Kilmarnock are eyeing becoming the second club, after Rangers, to take points off Scottish champions Celtic at Parkhead this season on Sunday.













While many have written off their chances at Celtic Park, Killie boss Dyer is positive that his team can cause an upset, but has stressed the need for them to believe.



However, 54-year-old is aware that belief is not the only factor that will determine the game, hoping that Celtic's European tie against Copenhagen on Thursday, which gave the visitors an extra day's rest, will work in their favour.





"I hope so [Cetic’s Europa League game works to our advantage]", Dyer told a press conference.







"I hope so because we have had an extra day rest. We have got to go there and believe – believe that we can go there and do something and that means getting a result."



A positive Dyer went on to stress the need for his players to be 'on the money' against Neil Lennon's ninth title in a row-hunting Bhoys.





"Hard work [will be key to trying to get a win at Celtic]", Dyer said.



"You need the players to be on the money because you are going to a good club, but it is about us doing the right things at the right times, not feeling sorry for ourselves because we are not in the next round of the cup.



"We have got to go there and do the best we can and just work hard. Work hard and take the chances when they come along."



Kilmarnock have faced Celtic twice this season, but suffered 3-1 defeats on both occasions.

