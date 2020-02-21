I Think It’s Massive – Leeds United Star On Key Takeaway From Last Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has stressed the importance of the clean sheet his side recorded against Bristol City last weekend.



The Yorkshire giants dominated Bristol City at Elland Road, but their profligacy in front of goal meant that they only won 1-0 at home.













But the Leeds defence stayed strong and managed to keep Bristol City at bay and earn the three points for the home side.



Phillips believes the clean sheet was important as it is a massive boost for the confidence of the Leeds players as they have been without one for a while.





He also indicated that Leeds have conceded too many goals since December and they need to improve at the back.







The Leeds midfielder said on LUTV when asked about the importance of the clean sheet last weekend: “Yes, I think it’s massive.



“We haven’t had a clean sheet for a while, conceded too many goals from after Christmas.





“The clean sheet was massive for us and we were very happy with it.”



Leeds will look to keep another clean sheet when they host Reading at Elland Road on Saturday, in a game in which they will start as overwhelming favourites to win.

