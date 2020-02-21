I Want To Show Why Chelsea Have Kept Me For So Long – Blues Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea custodian Jamal Blackman admits he is hungry for an opportunity to show why the Blues have kept him at the club for so long, as he looks to make up time following a bad injury while on loan at Leeds United.



The 26-year-old suffered a fracture in his tibia in November 2018 when he was on loan at Elland Road and had a lengthy spell on the sidelines; he completed a loan move to League One side Bristol Rovers last month.













Blackman joined Vitesse in the Netherlands on loan in the summer, but the move was focused on helping him to continue to work his way back from injury, rather than securing playing time.



Having been on the books at Chelsea since 2006, Blackman believes there is a reason that the Blues have kept hold of him.





And he is keen to make the most of his spell with the Gas to prove to the fans just why Chelsea have continued to keep faith in his talents.







“Growing up with Chelsea, it’s always the dream to play for them”, Blackman said in an interview with Bristol Live.



“Seeing people around me get opportunities, obviously I’m hungry for my own opportunity to be able to show what I can do and show the fans why Chelsea have kept me on for so long – to prove what I’m capable of.





“For me, having such a big injury when I was at Leeds, I’m coming back to get games and trying to prove I can still play games and push what I can do."



Blackman's Bristol Rovers are in action away at Sunderland this weekend and the shot-stopper will be aiming to impress in front of a big crowd.

