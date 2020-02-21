Jordan Henderson Out For Three Weeks – Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Jordan Henderson will miss three weeks of action due to a hamstring injury, but he insisted that it could have been worse.



Henderson limped off Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night in the 80th minute while clutching his hamstring.













The medical team have conducted their tests on the Liverpool captain and he will be missing games for the Reds due to the injury.



Klopp revealed that the midfielder will be missing three weeks of action for the Reds and he believes it could have been worse.





He cited Harry Kane’s long term hamstring injury and insisted that Liverpool are lucky that the club captain will only be out for three weeks.







The Liverpool manager said in a press conference: “Hendo it could have been worse.



“It was a hamstring. You have different hamstring injuries now in the Premier League, [such as] Kane.





“He will be out for three weeks or so which isn't cool. But we were still lucky.”



Henderson has been a pivotal player for Liverpool over the years and has been club captain since Steven Gerrard retired.



Klopp will hope to have him back in the squad when Atletico Madrid visit Anfield for the return leg of the Champions League last 16 tie next month.

