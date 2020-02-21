Lazio Better Than Braga – Former Top Flight Star Sees Celtic’s Achievements Better Than Rangers’

Follow @insidefutbol





Tam McManus has dismissed suggestions that Rangers' come-from-behind win over Braga on Thursday night was the best performance by a Scottish side in Europe this season, pointing to Celtic's home and away wins over Lazio.



Rangers came back from two goals down to beat Braga 3-2 at Ibrox in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie on Thursday night.













Ianis Hagi scored a brace and Joe Aribo netted another to complete the astonishing comeback, but Braga still took two away goals back to Portugal for to the second leg next week at the Braga Municipal Stadium.



One Rangers fan took to social media to tell McManus that Braga are the best team to play a Scottish club this season.





McManus does not agree though and pointed out that Braga are nowhere in the title race in the Portuguese top tier and Rangers made them look better by allowing them the freedom on the ball.







McManus wrote on Twitter: “Better than Lazio? 1pt behind a top-class Juventus team in Serie A and already beat them twice this season?



“Braga are SIXTEEN points behind Porto.





“Good side but Rangers made them look better than they are for 65 minutes by giving them the freedom of Govan to knock the ball about.”



While Rangers edged out Braga 3-2 in their first leg clash, rivals Celtic recorded a 1-1 draw in Denmark against FC Copenhagen.

