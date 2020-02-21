Leeds Loan Spell Has Left Jack Clarke Trying To Find Feet, QPR DOF Indicates

Follow @insidefutbol





Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand feels that Jack Clarke is still trying to find his feet after a loan stint at Leeds United where he played little first team football.



Leeds sold Clarke to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer and then took him back to Elland Road on a season-long loan deal, with the winger sure to have been expecting to play regularly.













However, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa regularly left Clarke out of matchday squads and Tottenham wasted little time in recalling the wide-man at the earliest opportunity, then sending him out on a fresh loan to QPR.



Ferdinand insists that the look QPR had at Clarke last season showed his quality, though the director of football insists the youngster is still trying to find his feet due to his time on the sidelines at Leeds.





"You can see that Jack is quality as we played against him last year when he was at Leeds", Ferdinand said in an interview with Football London.







"You knew the qualities that he was coming in with but, always when you bring players in in January, he hasn't played much first-team football this year so he's trying to find his feet.



"I watched him in the reserves the other day and we saw bits of what we are expecting in our first team and hopefully he'll be able to transfer that."





Clarke came off the bench in January when QPR beat Leeds 1-0 at Loftus Road, with the winger being introduced by Mark Warburton as a 74th minute substitute.

