Liverpool Open To Offers To Offload Star In Summer

Liverpool are open to offers to sell Loris Karius, who is set to return to Merseyside at the end of the season, according to The Athletic, and the goalkeeper is expecting to move on from Besiktas.



Karius has been on loan at Besiktas since 2018 and the Turkish giants have an option to buy him for a fee of around £7.25m at the end of the campaign.













But inconsistencies have haunted the German even in Turkey and his performances have not been good enough over the last two seasons.



Besiktas are already looking at options to replace Karius and they do not intend to sign him on a permanent deal from Liverpool.





He is set to return to Liverpool in the summer and sources close to the player have confirmed his departure from Turkey is expected.







Karius has little more than a year left on his contract with the Reds and the club are prepared to listen to offers to sell him in the summer.



They will sit down with the player and his representatives in due course to assess all the options on their table.





But unless they can do a deal with another club before July, Karius will report for pre-season training with Liverpool.



Karius played the last of 49 games for Liverpool in the Champions League final in 2018 when his calamitous errors led to Real Madrid winning the trophy.

