Missing Games Helped Me Do This, Leeds United Star Admits

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips believes that his three-match suspension has helped him to recharge his batteries for the second half of the season.



The 24-year-old missed three games after he was sent off in a defeat at Queens Park Rangers in January and his absence was felt by Marcelo Bielsa’s side.













Phillips has been a massive influence in the team and since his return, their performances have improved and they drew at Brentford and got three points against Bristol City last weekend.



The midfielder has looked good since his return and he admits that the unwanted break he received came at a good time for him.





He believes being away from the grind of the Championship for a brief period helped him to recharge his batteries and come back into the team fresher for the second half of the season.







The Leeds midfielder said on LUTV: “I think so [the break has been useful].



“Obviously got the red card, which was disappointing and it was a bad mistake from me.





“I think the break I had, it has kind of helped me regenerate physically and come back trying to do the best for the team.



“Two good results in the last two games and hopefully we can keep it going.”



Marcelo Bielsa has stressed the importance of Phillips for his team and will be hoping the midfielder misses no further games.

