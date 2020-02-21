XRegister
26 October 2019

21/02/2020 - 09:34 GMT

No Reason Why We Can’t Go Unbeaten At Elland Road From Now On – Leeds Star

 




Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has indicated that the Whites must look to remain unbeaten at home for the rest of the season.

The Whites got back to winning form with three points against Bristol City last weekend and will look to do the same when they host Reading at Elland Road on Saturday.  


 



Leeds legend Eddie Gray has consistently stressed the importance of being good at home in the race for promotion and Phillips is reading from the same hymn sheet.

The Leeds midfielder insisted that it is important to make sure Leeds have the best record possible at home and feels they should take encouragement from the performance against Bristol City.
 


Phillips sees no reason why Leeds cannot emulate the same kind of performance at home regularly and stay unbeaten at Elland Road for the rest of the season.



The Leeds star said on LUTV when asked about the importance of home form: “Yes, I think it is massive.

“At home, you want the best record you can and I think the last game proved how well we played and how important the fans are on our side at home.
 


“I think if we can keep that up for the rest of the season then there is no reason why we can’t go unbeaten at home all season.”

Leeds are second in the league table, with a three-point lead over teams outside the top two, and four points behind Championship leaders West Brom.
 