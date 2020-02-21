Not Experienced Anything Like Support of Rangers Fans – Gers New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi has hailed the support from Gers fans as amazing and feels even away games are like home matches with the backing of the travelling faithful.



The Scottish giants signed the Romania international from Belgian club Genk on loan until the season in January, with an option to buy in the summer included.













Since his arrival at the Glasgow outfit last month, Hagi has wasted no time in cementing a place in Steven Gerrard's team and inspired Rangers to a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Braga on Thursday night, as he scored twice.



While he is less than a month into his spell with the Scottish side, the 21-year-old is impressed with the support from the Rangers faithful, who he went on to hail as amazing.





In awe of the passionate backing of the fans, Hagi even feels away games are like home matches at Rangers.







"It is amazing, it is amazing", Hagi said on Rangers TV.



"People told me about it before I came here, but until you see it, you can't really figure it out, so yes, the support is amazing.





"Even when we play away, it is like playing home only in a different stadium."



Hagi went on to admit that he has never experienced anything like the support of the Light Blues fans.



"Actually, [I have] not really [experienced anything like the support of Rangers fans]", Hagi said.



"But being part of this huge club, every day I learn something new, so it's just huge to be part of this club."



Rangers will be looking for Hagi to be in equally inspired form when they visit Portugal for the second leg of their Europa League tie.

