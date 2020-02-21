XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



21/02/2020 - 20:21 GMT

Oh, Sorry, Sorry – Jurgen Klopp Apologises To Reporter After Lens Joke

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp quickly apologised when he joked with a French reporter about the size of RC Lens' fan base.

Klopp took his side to Madrid in midweek to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, with Liverpool losing 1-0 to the Spanish side in the first leg of their last 16 tie. 


 



Before the match Klopp dubbed French champions Paris Saint-Germain favourites to win this season's Champions League.

The Liverpool boss had previously claimed that Juventus are the favourites, something he said Maurizio Sarri was not happy to hear.
 


Klopp recounted the switching of his favourites tag to a French reporter from radio station RMC, leading the reporter to say that he is not concerned as he does not support PSG.



The Liverpool manager, intrigued, asked the journalist who he supports, and when informed it is Lens, joked about the lack of supporters the French side have.

"You and? You are the other supporter? [laughs]", Klopp remarked.
 


The reporter took Klopp to task, telling the Liverpool manager than Lens have an average attendance of 26,000 despite playing their games in Ligue 2.

Klopp quickly sought to apologise for his joke after seeing the pride with which the journalist spoke about Lens.

"Oh right, sorry, sorry, sorry", he said.

Lens currently sit second in the Ligue 2 table and are on course to return to the French top flight.
 