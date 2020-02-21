Oh, Sorry, Sorry – Jurgen Klopp Apologises To Reporter After Lens Joke

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp quickly apologised when he joked with a French reporter about the size of RC Lens' fan base.



Klopp took his side to Madrid in midweek to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, with Liverpool losing 1-0 to the Spanish side in the first leg of their last 16 tie.













Before the match Klopp dubbed French champions Paris Saint-Germain favourites to win this season's Champions League.



The Liverpool boss had previously claimed that Juventus are the favourites, something he said Maurizio Sarri was not happy to hear.



😅 Séquence originale entre @fredhermel et Jurgen Klopp :



– Klopp : "J'ai dit en conf que le PSG était favori de la compétition, tu vas être content…"

– Hermel : "Mon équipe à moi c'est le @RCLens "

– "Aaaaaah… Et qui est l'autre supporter de cette équipe ?" pic.twitter.com/GvFi22AHKN — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) February 18, 2020



Klopp recounted the switching of his favourites tag to a French reporter from radio station RMC, leading the reporter to say that he is not concerned as he does not support PSG.







The Liverpool manager, intrigued, asked the journalist who he supports, and when informed it is Lens, joked about the lack of supporters the French side have.



"You and? You are the other supporter? [laughs]", Klopp remarked.





The reporter took Klopp to task, telling the Liverpool manager than Lens have an average attendance of 26,000 despite playing their games in Ligue 2.



Klopp quickly sought to apologise for his joke after seeing the pride with which the journalist spoke about Lens.



"Oh right, sorry, sorry, sorry", he said.



Lens currently sit second in the Ligue 2 table and are on course to return to the French top flight.

