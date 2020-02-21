XRegister
21/02/2020 - 11:15 GMT

Photo: Everton Star Throwing Himself Into Learning Language

 




Everton attacker Richarlison is continuing to work on improving his English skills, despite having been mooted as a future target for Barcelona 

The Catalan giants were linked with a big money move for Richarlison in the January transfer window and though those reports were denied, the club are claimed to hold an interest in the Everton man.


 



Richarlison is continuing to throw himself into life at Everton despite the speculation and is continuing to learn English.

The Brazilian took to social media to post a photograph of himself learning English words.
 


Richarlison is rated as a key man by Everton and the Toffees will be reluctant to let him depart in the summer, even if Barcelona do lodge an offer.



The Brazilian is locked down on a contract at Everton until the summer of 2024.

Richarlison has so far clocked a total of 29 appearances across all competitions for Everton this season, finding the back of the net on eleven occasions.
 


Everton signed Richarlison from Watford and the attacker is now just three appearances short of turning out in 100 Premier League games.
 