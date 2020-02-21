Photo: Everton Star Throwing Himself Into Learning Language

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton attacker Richarlison is continuing to work on improving his English skills, despite having been mooted as a future target for Barcelona



Richarlison is continuing to throw himself into life at Everton despite the speculation and is continuing to learn English.



The Brazilian is locked down on a contract at Everton until the summer of 2024.



Everton signed Richarlison from Watford and the attacker is now just three appearances short of turning out in 100 Premier League games.

