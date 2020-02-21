XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



21/02/2020 - 14:07 GMT

Photo: Leeds United Star Reveals Smile Makeover

 




Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin is determined to look his best as the business end of the season approaches for the Whites. 

The Yorkshire giants swooped to snap up Augustin on an initial loan deal from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window, adding to their attacking options with the Frenchman. 


 



Augustin is keen to help Leeds win promotion from the Championship this season and the striker is keen to look his best as he does so.

He took to social media to post a photograph of himself with a dentist and wrote: "About to start smile makeover with my brother."
 


Augustin will be hoping to be involved on Saturday when Leeds take on Reading at Elland Road in the Championship.



The striker was given 15 minutes of game time off the bench by Marcelo Bielsa last weekend as Leeds returned to winning ways in the Championship, beating Bristol City 1-0.

In total he has made three appearances for Leeds since joining the club, but is still waiting to score his first goal.
 


Leeds have an option to buy Augustin from RB Leipzig at the end of the season if he impresses in a white shirt.
 