Photo: Leeds United Star Reveals Smile Makeover

Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin is determined to look his best as the business end of the season approaches for the Whites.



The Yorkshire giants swooped to snap up Augustin on an initial loan deal from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window, adding to their attacking options with the Frenchman.













Augustin is keen to help Leeds win promotion from the Championship this season and the striker is keen to look his best as he does so.



He took to social media to post a photograph of himself with a dentist and wrote: "About to start smile makeover with my brother."





Augustin will be hoping to be involved on Saturday when Leeds take on Reading at Elland Road in the Championship.







The striker was given 15 minutes of game time off the bench by Marcelo Bielsa last weekend as Leeds returned to winning ways in the Championship, beating Bristol City 1-0.



In total he has made three appearances for Leeds since joining the club, but is still waiting to score his first goal.





Leeds have an option to buy Augustin from RB Leipzig at the end of the season if he impresses in a white shirt.

