Photo: Rangers Star Reveals Haul of Vegan Sweets

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty, on loan at Hibernian, has revealed a haul of vegan sweets.



Docherty joined Hibernian on loan until the end of the season just before the transfer window slammed shut at the end of January.













The Rangers contracted midfielder has already caught the eye with his displays at Easter Road and will be hopeful of convincing Gers boss Steven Gerrard to hand him opportunities when he heads back to Ibrox.



Docherty is watching the ingredients of what he eats and took to social media to show off a haul of vegan sweets.





The midfielder took delivery from Vegan All Sorts, an online vegan sweet shop.







Sweets that could be spotted in the photograph include the Mini Fizz Free sweets and the To My Sweetheart sweets, which appear to be coconut.



Hibernian boss Jack Ross will be hoping the sweets give Docherty an extra push on the pitch as he aims to help the Easter Road outfit in the league and cup.





Docherty's loan club entertain Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, before then welcoming Inverness CT in the Scottish Cup.

