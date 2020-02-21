Show Football Intelligence At Leeds United, Mark Bowen Urges Reading

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading boss Mark Bowen has urged his side to show football intelligence against Leeds United at Elland Road as he feels they were short-changed in the earlier meeting between the two clubs this season.



The Championship meeting between the two sides back in November ended in a 1-0 win in favour of Marcelo Bielsa's side, who struck late through Jack Harrison.













The deciding goal came in the 87th minute and Bowen believes that his team deserved something more of the match than they got in the end.



Bowen feels that against Leeds the football intelligence to manage the game will be key for Reading, while the manager also talked up the importance of winning second balls and tackles.





"We probably deserved something out of the game but they caught us late on", Bowen was quoted as saying by Get Reading.







"We need to show some football intelligence and manage the game because it will probably be the same again.



"We need to make sure we win our fair share of second balls and tackles."





Reading visited Sheffield Wednesday last weekend and recorded a 3-0 win, and Bowen thinks second balls and tackles were key.



"Last week when I look back at it, we won all but two of the second balls in the game from the 'keeper's kicks and it's things like that which go unnoticed but I've been trying to drum into the guys since I took over they are massive in this league.



"They give you such an advantage which can go unnoticed. It's a mentality we need to take going into Leeds."



Leeds will start the game at Elland Road as heavy favourites to make short work of Bowen's Reading.

