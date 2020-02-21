Stats Are Better Than Eric Dier and Declan Rice – Former Leeds Star Backs Kalvin Phillips

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker feels that Kalvin Phillips should be in the England squad mix as his statistics are superior to those of Declan Rice and Eric Dier.



Phillips has become the key man in Marcelo Bielsa's system at Elland Road and has been increasingly talked up by some for involvement in the England squad.













The Whites conceding five goals in the three games he was suspended for recently was pointed to as testimony to how important the 24-year-old is to the club's promotion push this term.



Despite his rise through the ranks at Leeds, Phillips has yet to be capped at any level by England, something Parker thinks should change soon.





The 32-year-old compared Phillips to Premier League stars Rice and Dier, before concluding that the Leeds star is the best English number six in the country and deserves a national team call-up.







"For me, in his position, there is no better player in the country", Parker said on LUTV.



"I get the argument, people are doing it in the Premier League, it is a standard above, yes, I get that.





"But if you look at all the stats of players in his position, look at Declan Rice, Eric Dier, his stats are way and above beyond what they are doing so far this season.



"So for me, he deserves the opportunity and again, is the best player in that position for England."



Leeds have kept 12 clean sheets in the 29 league games Phillips has played this season and the Whites will be looking for him to continue being as effective in the coming weeks.

