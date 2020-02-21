XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



21/02/2020 - 22:53 GMT

Step Forward – Rangers Star Talks Up Significance Of Loan Spell

 




Rangers loanee Ianis Hagi is aware of the significance his spell with the Gers holds in his career, terming his move to Ibrox as a step forward.

The Romania international's arrival at Ibrox on loan until the end of the season, with Rangers having the option to make it permanent in the summer, was one that excited many in January.  


 



Having scored the winner in his first start for the Light Blues against Hibernian earlier this month and grabbed a brace on Thursday night against Braga, Hagi appears to have kicked into gear within no time.

While the midfielder was brought in to boost Rangers' chances of league title push, Hagi is aware of the significance the loan spell holds in his own career.
 


The Genk loanee has admitted that getting playing under his belt was a reason that prompted him to switch to Ibrox, but more importantly he feels moving to Rangers is a step forward in his career.



"Yes, also [getting playing time before international fixtures in March] that was a reason", Hagi told Rangers TV.

"But when this opportunity came in front of my eyes, playing for such a huge club, obviously it is a step forward for me.
 


"I didn't really come just for the national team. Obviously, it is a reason but until March there are a lot of games for Rangers and we've got to win, we can't afford to make bad steps anymore.

"So, we are just looking to play every game and try to win it."

Having had a promising start to his spell at Rangers, Hagi will be hopeful of helping the side to push for trophies on all fronts.
 