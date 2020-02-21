Sunderland Have Weaknesses – Bristol Rovers Boss On Thorough Preparation

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol Rovers boss Ben Garner insists the Pirates' upcoming opponents Sunderland have weaknesses and has stressed the need for his team to expose them.



Championship promotion contenders Sunderland are set to entertain Bristol Rovers, who brought their 11-game winless run to an end last week, at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.













While the Pirates come into the game on the back of what was their first win in 12 games, the Black Cats are on a run of form that has seen them lose just one of their last 13 league games.



Acknowledging Sunderland's form, Bristol Rovers boss Garner has pointed out how Phil Parkinson's decision to shift to a 3-4-3 system has helped the team.





However, the 39-year-old is confident that he has identified loopholes in Sunderland's set-up and hopes that his side can execute their gameplan designed to expose the Wearside outfit's weaknesses.







"Yes, very much so [they are in good form]. The change of shape has helped them", Garner told BRFC TV.



"Since they have changed, their form has been a lot better and they have been a lot more resilient with that shape, they are not letting in as many goals.





"But we have worked on it this week, in terms of what they do, but also there are key areas that I think we can expose and we have worked on that in detail this week.



"Training has been good, the players have all been excellent this week, the competition for places is getting fiercer and fiercer, the environment that we are creating is improving week on week, so in that respect, very, very pleased."



Garner went on to stress how their shape is Sunderland's key strength, but remains positive that the Pirates can expose the side's weak areas.



"We have looked at their shape, we think their strengths are their shape, but there are also weaknesses as there is with anything, so we need to expose those areas, we need to do very well the ball, we need to be resolute defensively ourselves and set-pieces are going to be important", he said.



"They are a good set-piece side, I think we can cause problems off set-pieces, so it is a game, you've got to stand up to it, you've got to deal with the crowd, but then we've also got to play our way and use the ball well when we have it."



Sunderland have lost just once at home in the League One this term and that loss came in November.

