Tottenham Hotspur Legend Comments On Jose Mourinho Overlooking Star

Tottenham Hotspur legend Les Ferdinand believes that Jose Mourinho will play young striker Troy Parrott regularly when he thinks the time is right and admits there is a big difference between playing in Under-23s football and in the Premier League.



Spurs are struggling with injury issues after losing Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son to injury, while they failed to sign a striker in the January transfer window.













Some fans have felt that given the situation Parrott could be set for a run in the team, but Mourinho has so far overlooked the teenager.



Spurs legend Ferdinand admits it is easy to believe that on the face of it Parrott should be given the nod by Mourinho.





However, the 53-year-old feels that the Portuguese manager knows how to deal with the player and his development, and will play him on a regular basis as and when he feels that Parrott is ready.







"That's a strange one and it's easy to sit back and say Troy Parrott should be playing because he's the only recognised striker", Ferdinand said in an interview with Football London.



"But, although he's the only striker that we all recognise, he has to be good enough or the manager has to deem him good enough to play in the side.





"We've seen on the international level he's done pretty well there, but there's a jump between playing in the U23s and playing in the first team in the Premier League on a regular basis.



"I think the manager will blood him and play him when he thinks the time is right."



Parrott has netted six times in just four UEFA Youth League games this season, while he has turned out for the Tottenham senior side in the Premier League and the EFL Cup.

