Tottenham Were Just Desperate For Him – Ligue 1 Club Supremo On Summer Deal

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur were desperate to sign Tanguy Ndombele last summer, digging deep to offer a big fee for his services.



The north London club splashed out €60m to secure a deal to sign Ndombele from Lyon last year despite interest from several other clubs across Europe.













The Frenchman also had suitors in Italy and other clubs in England, but the midfielder agreed to move to Tottenham after they agreed to pay a big fee to secure his services.



Aulas insists that Spurs were desperate to make sure they landed Ndombele and came up with the cash to do so.





He also feels that Ndombele also preferred a move to the Premier League and therefore, moved to north London.







The Lyon president told Italian daily Tuttosport: “Tottenham wanted Ndombele at all costs and they offered more money.



“Then I think the player also preferred to move to England.”

