Understand He’s Only A Baby – Steve Bruce On Newcastle United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce insists Magpies striker Joelinton is still a 'baby' but is confident that the Brazilian will come good.



The Tyneside-based club made 23-year-old striker Joelinton their most expensive signing when they paid Bundesliga side Hoffenheim a fee in the region of £40m to land him in the summer.













However, the Brazilian has endured a stuttering start to his life in the Premier League, having managed to score just one league goal from 26 appearances so far.



While the pressure is mounting on the £40m star to deliver, Newcastle boss Bruce has insisted that Joelinton is still a 'baby', suggesting that the striker has time to develop, and is confident that he will come good for the club.





"He will hopefully train today", Bruce told a press conference.







"He will be measured on one thing: goals. We have to understand he's only a 'baby' in the respect of his age.



"He's found it difficult at times but we're convinced he will come good. He has to be a bit more selfish."





Joelinton is not the only man who has pressure mounting on him at Newcastle, with Bruce himself subject to criticism since day one, but the former Hull City boss has insisted that he will take it on the chin.



"This is a big, huge football club with a big, huge fan base and passionate support", he said.



"You have to take criticism on the chin and we will do. We need to respond tomorrow.



"We have a big period of games coming up so let's hope we start it well."



Joelinton has scored three goals and provided three assists from his 30 appearances across all competitions for Newcastle so far this term.

