We Did Not Expect That Rangers Comeback, Braga Star Admits

Braga captain Fransergio has conceded that his side did not see Rangers coming back into the game after they took a two-goal lead at Ibrox on Thursday night.



The Portuguese outfit looked in a comfortable position in the tie after they took a two-goal lead at Ibrox in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie.













But Rangers staged an astonishing comeback with Ianis Hagi scoring a brace and Joe Aribo netting a brilliant solo effort to help Rangers win the first leg 3-2.



Braga are still taking two away goals to the second leg, but Fransergio conceded that he did not expect Rangers to get back into the game and praised their performance.





The midfielder was quoted as saying by Portuguese sports daily O Jogo: “We didn’t expect it.







“They were aggressive and compact, they played on the first ball and then they ran out, they managed to score a goal and we could have scored a third, but we didn’t.”



The Braga captain believes it is important his side maintain their composure and urged the fans to get behind the team in the second leg.





“We still have the second leg, let’s be calm and congratulate our fans who will support us at home.



“And we will give them the win.”



Fransergio scored a screamer in the eleventh minute to give Braga the lead, but ended up on the losing side.

