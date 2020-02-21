XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



21/02/2020 - 10:25 GMT

We Know Big Lead We Had Is Gone So It’s Fresh Start – Leeds United Star

 




Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips believes the final lap of the Championship season is like a new start for the Whites after their big lead in the top two was whittled down. 

The Yorkshire giants had a double-digit lead in the automatic promotion places in December, but threw it away due to a poor run of form and now face a tense end of the season.


 



They have won just three of their last 12 Championship games, but are still being backed by many as overwhelming favourites to book a top two spot.

Leeds still have a three-point lead over teams outside the top two, but Phillips conceded that the big advantage they had at the start of the year is now more or less gone.
 


He indicated that a certain sense of clarity is there in front of Leeds and with only 13 games left in the campaign, Leeds can treat the run-in as a fresh start to the season.



The midfielder insisted that the players just need to get their heads down and focus completely on the job at hand.

Phillips said on LUTV: “We know that the point gap we had, is gone, so basically it was a new start to the season.
 


“We've got 13 games to get as many points as we can and try and get promoted.

“So we know that we have just got to knuckle down and concentrate and work hard as much as possible as a team.”

Leeds will start as big favourites to grab all three points against a struggling Reading side at Elland Road this weekend.
 