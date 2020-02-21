We Know Big Lead We Had Is Gone So It’s Fresh Start – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips believes the final lap of the Championship season is like a new start for the Whites after their big lead in the top two was whittled down.



The Yorkshire giants had a double-digit lead in the automatic promotion places in December, but threw it away due to a poor run of form and now face a tense end of the season.













They have won just three of their last 12 Championship games, but are still being backed by many as overwhelming favourites to book a top two spot.



Leeds still have a three-point lead over teams outside the top two, but Phillips conceded that the big advantage they had at the start of the year is now more or less gone.





He indicated that a certain sense of clarity is there in front of Leeds and with only 13 games left in the campaign, Leeds can treat the run-in as a fresh start to the season.







The midfielder insisted that the players just need to get their heads down and focus completely on the job at hand.



Phillips said on LUTV: “We know that the point gap we had, is gone, so basically it was a new start to the season.





“We've got 13 games to get as many points as we can and try and get promoted.



“So we know that we have just got to knuckle down and concentrate and work hard as much as possible as a team.”



Leeds will start as big favourites to grab all three points against a struggling Reading side at Elland Road this weekend.

