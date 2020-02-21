We Need This At Leeds United – Reading Boss Mark Bowen

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading boss Mark Bowen has admitted that the Royals need things to fall into place at Elland Road as he rates Leeds United away as the toughest fixture in the Championship.



The Royals will lock horns with the Whites on Saturday, with both sides aiming to record back to back wins in the league.













The last time the two sides faced each other in November last year at the Madejski Stadium, Bowen's side lost 1-0 after Jack Harrison struck late on.



While Leeds have since been on a poor run of form with just three wins in 12 Championship games, Bowen still thinks they pose the biggest threat the Royals could face on the road. And he believes his side need things to fall kindly for them in Yorkshire.





"They're always big games", Bowen was quoted as saying by Get Reading.







"When you play them away from home they're probably the most difficult side in the division to play against with the questions they ask of you and the intensity they play at and the organisation Bielsa has got.



"They've not had a fantastic run of late but looking at the stats they produce they ask questions of any team playing them and the fact they haven't won those games is more down to lack of concentration or a goalkeeping mistake."





"In general play they will put us under pressure. Certain things have to fall into place for us."



Leeds beat Bristol City 1-0 last weekend in a game they dominated from start to finish.



Reading on the other hand returned to winning ways with a 3-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday, picking up their first three points since New Year's Day.

