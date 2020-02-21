We’ve Got Game Plan For Leeds United – Reading Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading defender Andy Yiadom has set his sights on causing an upset against Leeds United as the Royals prepare for their visit to Elland Road and insists boss Mark Bowen has fully prepared the side.



Bowen and co will be looking to build on last weekend's win at Sheffield Wednesday when they lock horns with Leeds on Saturday.













However, the Royals are aware that coming away from Elland Road with the three points is not an easy task and Yiadom is full of praise for Marcelo Bielsa's men.



While playing against Leeds in front of the 35,000 fans at Elland Road can intimidating, the Ghana international insists Reading are not short of confidence going into the game on Saturday.





The gameplan is set, according to Yiadom, who has revealed that the Royals will head into Elland Road with nothing but causing an upset in their minds.







"They're a great side", Yiadom told the club's in-house media.



"Elland Road will be a good place to go, especially with their fans. But we want to go there and cause an upset.





"We'll go there with confidence, we'll have a gameplan – we'll want to stick to that and see what we can do.



"The manager has told us how they play and how they like to come out of the traps and we want to be prepared for that."



Reading's last win at Leeds came in the 2017/18 season when Modou Barrow's late goal sealed the victory.

