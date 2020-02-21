Why Not Try This – Former Newcastle Star Suggests Positional Change For Magpie

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United star Steve Howey has put forward the idea of the Magpies playing winger Allan Saint-Maximin up front instead of misfiring striker Joelinton.



26 games into the Premier League season, Steve Bruce's Newcastle are yet to ensure safety as they sit just seven points clear of the drop zone.













With 12 games to go before the season comes to a close, the Magpies' goals scored tally stands at 24, which is only one more than Crystal Palace's league tally and two fewer than the games they have played.



That, along with frontman Joelinton's league tally of one goal, indicates Newcastle's woeful goalscoring issues, which boss Steve Bruce will be looking to address.





In an attempt to provide a solution, former Magpies defender Howey has put forward the idea of playing pacy winger Saint-Maximin up front instead of their misfiring Brazilian.







"I think we still have to look at the centre-forward situation", Howey said on BBC Newcastle' podcast.



"Yes, we have possibly got Muto back and Gayle back but, let's be honest, I know the manager is sort of looking and saying 'really, we have got only one striker' – that's until we have had Muto and Gayle back – but can you change it up?





"Why don't you put Maximin, who has got ridiculous pace, who is very tricky, who will be difficult – put him up front and put Almiron behind him and obviously have them drop back when you haven't got the ball."



Saint-Maximin's league goalscoring tally, like Joelinton, stands at one, but the Frenchman has played 11 games fewer.

