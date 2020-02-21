XRegister
26 October 2019

21/02/2020 - 11:58 GMT

Why Would Jadon Sancho Join Chelsea or Man Utd – Germany Legend

 




Lothar Matthaus has admitted that he is not sure why Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho would want to join Manchester United or Chelsea in the summer.

The 19-year-old has been heavily tipped to depart Dortmund in the summer, with a return to England widely expected to be on the cards.  


 



Several clubs are believed to be keen on him, but Chelsea and Manchester United are amongst the leading contenders to secure his signature at the end of the season.

Dortmund are expecting a fee beyond €100m for Sancho and Matthaus admits that he is most likely to move to the Premier League in the summer.
 


But he is not sure whether Manchester United or Chelsea can give him what he wants as both could be out of next season’s Champions League.



“He’ll probably go back to England”, the Germany legend said on Sky Deutschland’s podcast Herz der Mannschaft.

“But what does he want at Chelsea or United? They may not even play in the Champions League next season.”
 


The 58-year-old Germany legend believes Sancho could easily fit in at Bayern Munich and feels his ability to play on both flanks would be put to good use at the Allianz Arena if he decides to join the German champions.

“I could very well imagine Sancho at Bayern, also because he can play on both flanks.

“He can be used in different ways.”
 