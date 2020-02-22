Always Difficult At Massive Club Rangers – Alan Rough Pleased With Ianis Hagi’s Start

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Alan Rough is delighted at the way Ianis Hagi has started at a big club such as Rangers, with his goals in crucial games.



Hagi joined Rangers on loan in January from Belgian outfit Genk, with the Glasgow giants reserving an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.













The Romanian scored his debut goal in the 2-1 win over Hibernian earlier this month and was the catalyst in Rangers’ comeback win over Braga on Thursday night with a brace.



Rough is happy to see the confidence the young attacking midfielder has been exuding since joining Rangers and his ability to give it a go when it is needed on the pitch.





He feels it is not easy for young players to come at a club such as Rangers and perform from the start, and believes it is a great sign that Hagi has bucked that trend since joining the club in the winter window.







Rough said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show: “He looks like a lad with a lot of confidence.



“He is not certainly frightened to take things on and certainly he was a bit fortunate with the free-kick.





“The goal that sparked Rangers was very good. He knew exactly where he was putting it and cut in.



“It is good for a young player like him coming in as it is always difficult to start at a massive football club like Rangers.



“And he has done that.”



Rangers could well take up the option to sign Hagi on a permanent basis at the end of the season if he continues to impress at Ibrox.

