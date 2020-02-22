Anfield One Of My Favourites – West Ham Star Relishing Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United full-back Pablo Zabaleta has revealed that he views Anfield as one of the best places in the world to play football.



The Hammers are due to lock horns with Premier League leaders Liverpool on Monday evening as they look to cause a shock on Merseyside and give their hopes of avoiding relegation a shot in the arm.













West Ham last ran out winners at Anfield in 2015 when they beat the Reds 3-0, but they have not managed to defeat a Jurgen Klopp managed Liverpool side on their home turf.



Nevertheless, experienced campaigner Zabaleta is relishing the trip to Anfield and feels there are few better places in the world to play football.





"For me, Anfield is one of the best places to play football, anywhere in the world", the full-back told West Ham's official site.







"The atmosphere is always great, whatever the occasion, so it’s one of my favourite grounds, for sure."



The defender is though ready for what he anticipates will be a tough game against the league leaders, but insists West Ham must have belief that they can take something from the contest.





"Liverpool are flying, as we all know. To keep up that level of intensity is absolutely ridiculous.



"It’s going to be tough, but we just need to go there believing we can get a result."



West Ham have suffered defeat in their last four away Premier League games.

