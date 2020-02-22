Be Strong, Don’t Let Sunderland Fans Influence You, Bristol Rovers Boss Tells Referee

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol Rovers manager Ben Garner has called for the referee to be strong against the backdrop of a big crowd of Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.



The Pirates brought their recent poor run of form, that saw them go 11 games without a win, to an end by registering a narrow 2-1 victory over Blackpool last weekend.













As they now turn their attention towards building on the momentum, Sunderland, who have locked their eyes on earning promotion, will be awaiting them at the Stadium of Light.



Garner is aware of the size of Sunderland as a club and the size of the crowds they draw to the Stadium of Light.





The Gas boss feels that given the backdrop his side will need the referee to be strong and not influenced by the Sunderland supporters, who will be desperate for their team to record another win.







"In terms of infrastructure, the size of the club, it's a huge, huge club", Garner told BRFC TV.



"They get better attendances than probably five or six clubs in the Premier League.





"So we know what's awaiting us, we know they are in good form, we know it is a passionate crowd there and there's going to 30,000 fans, and in that respect, we need a good referee tomorrow.



"We need someone who is not going to be influenced, is not going to be swayed by that crowd and is going to make good strong decisions during the game."



Bristol Rovers have won five of their 15 League One away games so far this season, while Sunderland have lost only once in the league at the Stadium of Light this term.

