Braga Result Must Spur Rangers On – Barry Ferguson

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted that the Gers' performance against Braga must push Steven Gerrard’s side in the Scottish Premiership too.



The Glasgow giants staged an astonishing comeback on Thursday night when they came back from two goals down to beat Braga 3-2 in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie.













It keeps the Gers in the mix for qualification to the last 16 of the competition and keeps them chugging along in Europe in the second half of the season.



But Rangers’ form since the winter break has dampened their hopes of a league title and they are now ten points behind league leaders Celtic, albeit having played a game fewer.





However, Ferguson believes the last 25 minutes of the Braga game must reignite the fire inside the Rangers squad ahead of their trip to St. Johnstone on Sunday.







He feels the players must take confidence from their performance in Europe and make sure that it continues in domestic action.



Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show: “It has got to spur them on, as simple as that.





“In the last 25 minutes last night, they showed pure grit and determination and a real hunger and desire, which maybe has been missing since they have come back from the winter break.



“They have got to go in with confidence.



“I know people would say they have had a tough night in terms of it was a tough game, heavy pitch conditions, but you have got to take confidence from that last 25 minutes.”



Rangers will hope their form in Europe can be replicated in the league as they look to claw back Celtic's commanding lead in the Premiership.

