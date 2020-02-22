Celtic Must Be Active On Fraser Forster Deal Feels Former Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough feels the Bhoys must already be trying to find a way to sign shot-stopper Fraser Forster on a permanent basis from Southampton.



Celtic signed the goalkeeper from Southampton on a loan deal last summer and the 31-year-old has been terrific form for the Scottish champions.













Forster made a crucial penalty save against FC Copenhagen on Thursday night and reemphasised his importance in Neil Lennon’s side as he helped Celtic to earn a draw in Denmark in the Europa League.



Rough stressed that it is important that Celtic are already probing the option of signing him on a permanent deal from Southampton in the summer.





He believes Forster would want to stay at Parkhead and not return to Southampton, but he feels a compromise will be required as the goalkeeper is on high wages south of the border.







Rough said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show: “I would like to think that at this precise moment in time Celtic are being active in finding out what this deal is going to be.



“I am sure the big man would want to stay at Celtic rather than going back down south.





“Obviously, he is on massive wages, so there has got to be some sort of compromise.”



Forster still has more than two years left on his contract with Southampton and Celtic look set to have to fork out a substantial fee to keep him at Celtic Park on a permanent basis.

