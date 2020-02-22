XRegister
22/02/2020 - 22:37 GMT

Celtic Will Have Too Much For FC Copenhagen – Barry Ferguson

 




Former Scotland midfielder Barry Ferguson is sure that Celtic will have too much for FC Copenhagen at Celtic Park in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie. 

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Telia Parken on Thursday night in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie, and will face off again on Thursday in Glasgow.  


 



The away goal has given Celtic an edge in the tie and their form at home in Europe has been superb, including a win over Serie A giants Lazio in the group stage of the Europa League this season.

Ferguson believes Celtic definitely have the edge in the tie and must be favourites to progress in the competition over Copenhagen.
 


He has insisted at Celtic Park, the Scottish champions will be too good for the Danish outfit in the second leg.



The former Scotland international said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show: “I think Celtic will have too much for them.

“Listen, you have got to still respect them when you are coming up against a half-decent team.
 


“But I think Celtic at home will have too much for them.”

Celtic play host to Kilmarnock on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership and it remains to be seen if Neil Lennon will rotate his team following Thursday's clash.
 