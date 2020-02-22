XRegister
X
22/02/2020 - 11:31 GMT

Jan Vertonghen Plays – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League fixture this afternoon. 

The clash could be crucial to Tottenham's top four hopes and they lie just one place and one point behind fourth placed Chelsea.
 

 



However, boss Jose Mourinho is struggling with a lack of attacking options as injuries bite, with both Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son sidelined.

Tottenham were beaten 2-0 at home in the earlier fixture between the two teams this season, with goals from Willian for the Blues.
 


Mourinho has Hugo Lloris in goal, while he picks a back three of Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen. Acting as the wing-backs are Japhet Tanganga and Ben Davies, while Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele slot into midfield. Steven Bergwijn and Giovani Lo Celso support Lucas Moura.



If Mourinho needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Dele Alli and Erik Lamela.
 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Chelsea

Lloris (c), Tanganga, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Lucas

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Dier, Gedson, Skipp, Lamela, Alli
 