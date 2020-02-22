XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



22/02/2020 - 17:27 GMT

Marcelo Bielsa Provides Update On Kalvin Phillips’ Injury

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is not sure how seriously injured Kalvin Phillips is after the midfielder went off the pitch in his side’s 1-0 win over Reading at Elland Road. 

The 24-year-old midfielder has been a massive influence on the team this season and they missed him when he was out for three games due to suspension recently.  


 



Leeds suffered a massive injury scare at Elland Road when the midfielder hobbled off in the 38th minute with an injury to his left leg and was replaced by Ezgjan Alioski.

Whites fans are hoping that it is not a serious injury as Phillips is likely to be key in their hopes of winning promotion to the Premier League this season.
 


But Bielsa has conceded that he does not know the extent of the midfielder’s injury at the moment.



The Leeds boss said in a press conference when asked about Phillips’ injury: “I think it’s a kick.

“I don’t know if it’s serious or not.”
 


Leeds will be hopeful that the midfielder is not out for too long and soon be back in action for the Whites, whose win over Reading means they are now five points clear of third placed Fulham.
 