Marcelo Bielsa Provides Update On Kalvin Phillips’ Injury

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is not sure how seriously injured Kalvin Phillips is after the midfielder went off the pitch in his side’s 1-0 win over Reading at Elland Road.



The 24-year-old midfielder has been a massive influence on the team this season and they missed him when he was out for three games due to suspension recently.













Leeds suffered a massive injury scare at Elland Road when the midfielder hobbled off in the 38th minute with an injury to his left leg and was replaced by Ezgjan Alioski.



Whites fans are hoping that it is not a serious injury as Phillips is likely to be key in their hopes of winning promotion to the Premier League this season.





But Bielsa has conceded that he does not know the extent of the midfielder’s injury at the moment.







The Leeds boss said in a press conference when asked about Phillips’ injury: “I think it’s a kick.



“I don’t know if it’s serious or not.”





Leeds will be hopeful that the midfielder is not out for too long and soon be back in action for the Whites, whose win over Reading means they are now five points clear of third placed Fulham.

