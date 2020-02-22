XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

22/02/2020 - 11:36 GMT

Olivier Giroud Starts – Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has named his starting eleven and substitutes for the Blues' Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.  

With only four wins in their last 14 league games, Chelsea’s place in the top four has come under increasing pressure and Tottenham could leapfrog them if Jose Mourinho’s side get a win in the London derby.
 

 



With N’Golo Kante injured, the midfield two of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic will be expected to add solidity in the middle of the park with Ross Barkley handling the creative burden.

Olivier Giroud has been given a rare opportunity to start, with Tammy Abraham still not fit enough to be in the starting eleven. Mason Mount will play in the number ten role behind the lone man up front.
 


Andreas Christensen will be lining up at the back despite suffering a broken nose against Manchester United on Monday night and he will be in the back three alongside Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger. Marcos Alonso comes into the team as left-wing back, with Reece James also included.



Abraham, Willian, Emerson and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are some of the options Chelsea have on the bench today.
 


Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Caballero, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Barkley, Mount, Giroud

Substitutes: Kepa, Zouma, Emerson, Gilmour, Loftus-Cheek, Willian, Abraham