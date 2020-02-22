Phil Foden On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Leicester Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leicester City vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this evening.



The Premier League champions have given up on the hope of retaining the league title, which Liverpool are set to win, but they are very much in the race to finish second, along with the Foxes.













Manchester City have a four-point lead over Brendan Rodgers’ men and are looking to build on it. Guardiola has gone with Sergio Aguero up front, with Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva providing width and creativity from the flanks.



Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan will play in the middle of the park, with Rodri playing as the defensive shield in midfield, trying to protect the backline.





Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy will play as the full-backs in the system, with Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte playing as the centre-back pairing in the back four.







David Silva, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden are some of the attacking options Manchester City have on the bench.





Manchester City Team vs Leicester City



Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Fernandinho, Mendy, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Bernardo, Aguero



Substitutes: Bravo, Stones, Jesus, Silva, Cancelo, Otamendi, Foden

