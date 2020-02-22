Tottenham Looked Without Plan At Chelsea – Former Spurs Star Andy Reid

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur star Andy Reid has insisted that Spurs' late pressure against Chelsea will not paper over the cracks in their 2-1 loss at Stamford Bridge and feels they looked without a plan.



Goals from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso helped Chelsea to move into a healthy position, but a late own goal from Antonio Rudiger made the last few minutes at Stamford Bridge interesting.













But Chelsea managed to hold onto the 2-1 win and increased their lead over Tottenham in the Premier League to four points in the battle for the Champions League spots.



Reid believes Chelsea completely deserved to win and were the better side with Mason Mount looking the like the best player on the pitch throughout the game.





The former Spurs star stressed that the north London side were poor overall and Mourinho’s team looked without a plan in the local derby at Stamford Bridge.







Reid said on BBC Radio 5 live: “Chelsea deserved it, comfortably. They really did.



“The late pressure kind of papers over a really poor performance from Tottenham. I didn't think they were good, I didn't see the plan.





“Mason Mount was probably the best player on the pitch, he passed the ball forward and got the ball in really good positions.



“Chelsea were far and away the best team on the pitch.”



Tottenham will try to bounce back in their next Premier League encounter, which comes at home against Wolves.

