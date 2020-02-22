Tyler Roberts On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Reading Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Reading

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to entertain Mark Bowen's Reading outfit at Elland Road in the Championship this afternoon.



Marcelo Bielsa's side returned to winning ways last weekend by beating Bristol City at Elland Road and Leeds will want to make it back to back victories today as they look to cement their spot in the Championship's automatic promotion places.













Leeds will start as big favourites to see off Reading and won the earlier encounter between the two teams this season.



Adam Forshaw is out for the rest of the season, but Tyler Roberts is fit enough to return to the bench.





In goal, Bielsa picks Kiko Casilla, while at full-back he places his trust in Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas. Liam Cooper and Ben White form the central defensive pairing. Kalvin Phillips slots into midfield with Mateusz Klich, while Pablo Hernandez, Jack Harrison and Helder Costa all support lone striker Patrick Bamford.







If Bielsa wants to shake things up then he has options on the bench, including Jean-Kevin Augustin and Jamie Shackleton.





Leeds United Team vs Reading



Casilla, Ayling, Cooper, White, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Hernandez, Costa, Bamford



Substitutes: Meslier, Casey, Alioski, Douglas, Shackleton, Roberts, Augustin

