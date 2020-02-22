We’re Getting It Back – Former Leeds United Star Happy With Whites Rediscovering Key Trait

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben Parker has welcomed Leeds United tightening up their defence and feels it is the key to securing automatic promotion to the Premier League.



Marcelo Bielsa's side were wobbling in recent months, but a 1-0 win over Reading on Saturday at Elland Road means the Whites have now won two games on the bounce.











They have taken full advantage of other teams in the Championship remaining inconsistent and sit five points clear of second placed Fulham with just 12 games left.



Leeds have now kept back to back clean sheets and former defender Parker feels it is a crucial trait which can be key in securing a return to the Premier League.





He said on LUTV after the match: "I've always said if we keep clean sheets then we'll win more than we'll draw or lose.







"We're going to create chances, so then it's up to the boys to put them in the back of the net.



"That's a second clean sheet on the bounce now and think back to the October/November mark when we were on that consecutive run of wins, it was clean sheet after clean sheet.





"Goals win you games [but] clean sheets win you titles. That's what we're getting back towards", Parker added.



Leeds now have two games coming up in the course of a week, with trips to face Middlesbrough and Hull City, as they look to further consolidate their spot in the top two.

