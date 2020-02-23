Alexandre Lacazette On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Everton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Arsenal have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Everton this afternoon in a Premier League contest.



Mikel Arteta's men were in action on Thursday night away in Greece against Olympiacos in the Europa League and will now switch their attention back towards league matters.













The Gunners could move on to 37 points, just three behind rivals Tottenham Hotspur, if they can collect all three points against Everton this afternoon.



In goal head coach Arteta picks Bernd Leno, while in defence he opts for a centre-back pairing of Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz.





Further up the pitch the Spanish boss selects Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka, while Mesut Ozil and Nicolas Pepe will look to supply Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.







Arteta has options on the bench to change things if needed, including Alexandre Lacazette and Matteo Guendouzi.





Arsenal Team vs Everton



Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac, Ceballos, Xhaka, Pepe, Ozil, Nketiah, Aubameyang



Substitutes: Martinez, Sokratis, Guendouzi, Torreira, Nelson, Saka, Lacazette

