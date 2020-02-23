Alfredo Morelos Must Learn – Rangers Legend On Frustrating Suspension

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted that Alfredo Morelos needs to get a grip on his temper and learn to be a bit more disciplined.



Morelos missed chances in Rangers’ 3-2 win over Braga on Thursday night and his temper went overboard when he committed a foul on a Braga defender.













His reaction to the referee blowing his whistle earned him a yellow card and he will now be missing Rangers’ return leg in Portugal next Wednesday due to a suspension.



Ferguson admits that it was disappointing to see Morelos react in such a way and earn the suspension as Rangers need to have their best players on the pitch for the second leg.





He feels the striker’s indiscipline must be infuriating for the players and the coaching staff and stressed it is time the Colombian learns how keep a lid on his temper as it is costing his team.







The former Rangers star said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show: “Yes, it is disappointing.



“I think if it was a meaty challenge and he had to go in, or he was closing somebody down, people would accept that.





“It was nothing to do with the foul he made on the Braga player, it was the reaction to the referee and it was a bit of petulance. Listen, I am sure it will be frustrating for the manager, the fans and most importantly, his team-mates.



“It is a big game next week over there at Braga and you need your best players and certainly Morelos is one of Rangers’ best players.



“It has got to come to a stage where he has got to learn. Sometimes he has got to swallow it and get on with it.”



Morelos has scored 29 goals this season in all competitions, but Rangers will have to find a way to battle Braga without him on Wednesday in Portugal.

