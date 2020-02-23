All Quiet In Liverpool’s Timo Werner Hunt, No Contact With RB Leipzig

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have not been in touch with RB Leipzig about signing striker Timo Werner.



The Reds have been persistently linked with a swoop to add Werner to the ranks at Anfield, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp a big admirer of his countryman.













The admiration is mutual and Werner has dubbed Liverpool the best team in the world, with words of praise for the European and world champions.



Werner has a release clause in his contract at RB Leipzig, which is between €55m and €60m, but must be triggered by the end of April.





Liverpool have not approached RB Leipzig for Werner though, according to German daily BILD.







Werner has been in red hot form for RB Leipzig this season, registering an impressive 21 goals in just 23 Bundesliga games.



He scored in RB Leipzig's 5-0 win away at Schalke, as the club remained within just a point of league leaders Bayern Munich.





Werner's contract at the German side runs until 2023, but RB Leipzig will be powerless to keep him if his release clause is triggered by the end of April.

