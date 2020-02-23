Braga Clash Is Florian Kamberi’s Chance – Rangers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Barry Ferguson believes there is a massive opportunity for Florian Kamberi to step up against Braga on Wednesday night in Portugal and show that he belongs at Ibrox.



Rangers signed the striker from Hibernian on loan in January and Kamberi has expressed his delight at being a Ger.













Kamberi has made four appearances for Rangers since joining the club, but is yet to find the back of the net for the side.



Ferguson believes the striker showed enough zeal and enthusiasm when he came on against Braga on Thursday night and played well to help Rangers stage their famous comeback at Ibrox.





With Alfredo Morelos suspended for the return leg next Wednesday, Kamberi could get his opportunity to start up front for Rangers.







The former Gers star feels it could be a great opportunity for the striker to show that he deserves playing for the Glasgow giants.



Asked if Morelos’ absence could cost Rangers the Europa League tie, Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show: “Yes, it could, but I look at it as an opportunity for Kamberi.





“I was one of the ones who were surprised that Rangers signed him, but it is an opportunity.



“I thought he came on and did really well. He showed good enthusiasm, good energy.



“So, this might be an opportunity for him to come in next Wednesday and show that he can be a Rangers player.”



It remains to be seen whether Steven Gerrard opts to start Kamberi next Wednesday or looks at other options.

