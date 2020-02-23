Florian Kamberi Is A Style Master – Former Rangers Striker Impressed With Goal At St Johnstone

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds has dubbed Florian Kamberi a "style master" after his superb strike drew the Gers level at St Johnstone.



Steven Gerrard's side went behind at McDiarmid Park with just seven minutes on the clock after centre-back Nikola Katic failed to deal with a long ball, allowing St Johnstone's Callum Hendry to hit a low shot under Gers shot-stopper Allan McGregor.













It was an end-to-end and frantic Scottish Premiership game, but Rangers could not level before the break and went in 1-0 down.



Gerrard wasted no time in turning to Kamberi off the bench and the on-loan striker quickly repaid his manager's faith.





Connecting with the ball on the edge of the penalty area, Kamberi let fly with a volley which flew into the back of the net to make it 1-1 and leave former Rangers striker Dodds impressed.







Dodds said on BBC Sportsound: " It's a great time for Kamberi to get game time ahead of maybe leading the line on Wednesday against Braga but also a great time to score that goal.



"He was a style master, getting a leg over it, and he got the laces through it, keeping it down.





"It picked up pace as it went into the top right-hand corner."



Kamberi could be in line to start for Rangers on Wednesday night away at Braga, with Alfredo Morelos suspended for the second leg of the Gers' Europa League Round of 32 tie in Portugal.



