Former Leeds Star Says Whites Player Is Bargain But Reserving Judgement On Key Thing

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan thinks that Jack Harrison looks like a bargain buy for Leeds United, but is reserving judgement over whether the winger can cut the mustard in the Premier League.



Harrison is on his second season-long loan at Leeds from Manchester City and the agreement contains an option to buy which the Whites can trigger.













Whelan thinks that Harrison would be a bargain signing for Leeds and is improving week by week. However, the former Leeds attacker is not ready to put his neck on the line and say that Harrison can do the business in the top flight.



"Harrison is looking like £8m and that's a bargain in my opinion", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Whites' 1-0 win over Reading on Saturday.





"He is getting better.







"I think what you've got to wait for [to see if he can do it in the Premier League] the tell-tale sign is when you're actually there and you're seeing him playing against Manchester City; and Aston Villa, West Ham, Everton, because they are not the best of the best in the Premier League and if you can't do it against teams like that, have an impact, then the answer is no.



"It's a different level going Championship to Premier League and it's not going to be easy", the former attacker added.





The 23-year-old has made 34 appearances for Leeds in the Championship so far this season, scoring five goals and providing six assists for his team-mates.



Leeds currently sit second in the Championship and boast a five-point lead over third placed Fulham.

